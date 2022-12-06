Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,133 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of OGN stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.82. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.