Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,457 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 103.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 57.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

BST opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.45 and a one year high of $51.98.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

