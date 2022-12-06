Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,436 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 210,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $612.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.64. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.