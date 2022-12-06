Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 18,976 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,976 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.