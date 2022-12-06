Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,900 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $62,383,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,271,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBC. TheStreet downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.