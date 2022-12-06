Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 278 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

