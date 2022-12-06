Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 311 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 829,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMS opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

