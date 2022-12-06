Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,206 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 117.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 341,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 316,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 214.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 290,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

