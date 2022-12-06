Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 489 Shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Social Media ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOCL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 6,547.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

