Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 534 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $4,670,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GXO opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

