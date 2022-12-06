Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $234,000 Position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,447,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 167,087 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 71,768 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 361,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance
NCZ stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
