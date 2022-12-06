Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

CHKP opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

