Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,604 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -32.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.