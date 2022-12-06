Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cinemark were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 168,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cinemark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.07.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

