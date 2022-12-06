Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,244 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $70,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,058,000 after acquiring an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 531,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.