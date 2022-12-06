Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,801,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,708,000 after acquiring an additional 880,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after buying an additional 7,295,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarivate

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.