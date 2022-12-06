Clayton Trier Sells 2,340 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,083.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

