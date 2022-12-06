Clayton Trier Sells 2,340 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of USPH stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
