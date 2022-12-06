Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

