Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $490.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.03 and a 12 month high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

