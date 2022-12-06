Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 3,000 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

