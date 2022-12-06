Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Conn’s Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

