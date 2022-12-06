Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares in the company, valued at $27,030,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of DAWN opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
