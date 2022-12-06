Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 205.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

