Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 38,859 shares of company stock worth $2,181,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DKL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 108.79%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.