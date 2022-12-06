Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $63.17 and a 1 year high of $101.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.