Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 53,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.