Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in LivaNova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

LIVN opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

