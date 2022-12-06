Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,792,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,305,000 after acquiring an additional 591,315 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after acquiring an additional 298,383 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,245,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,503,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

