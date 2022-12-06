Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

