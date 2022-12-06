Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Amy C. Becker Sells 3,500 Shares

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.1 %

DCI stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.