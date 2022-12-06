Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Sells $212,520.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donaldson stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

