Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $110,550.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $110,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,565,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,469,426.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,311 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,422.13.

On Monday, November 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,937 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $89,470.59.

On Monday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,086 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $108,557.52.

On Friday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,498 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,419.40.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,051 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $77,633.87.

On Monday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 49,596 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $762,786.48.

On Friday, November 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,749 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,529.66.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,672 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $102,615.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,287 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $112,948.50.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,371 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $49,991.93.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.48.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.