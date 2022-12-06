Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,776 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGBN opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

