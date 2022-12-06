Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 129.8% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

EFR stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

