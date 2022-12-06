Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Amal M. Johnson Acquires 500 Shares

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $214.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its 200-day moving average is $254.44.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

