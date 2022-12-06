Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $12,550,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

EEFT stock opened at $91.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

