EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.40. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $412,186.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652. Corporate insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in EverQuote by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.