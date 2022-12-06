ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ExlService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 11.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,980 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $178.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

