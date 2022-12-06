Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

EXPE opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.