Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4.3% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Federated Hermes by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.4 %

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

