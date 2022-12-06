Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.02.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

