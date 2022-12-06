First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 126.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Horizon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 10.3% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,892,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Horizon by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in First Horizon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FHN opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.83 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.