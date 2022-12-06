First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RNLC opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

