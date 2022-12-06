Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $63,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

