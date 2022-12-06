Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $67,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everi by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after buying an additional 89,784 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Everi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,664,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,424,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 146,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after buying an additional 126,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Everi

Separately, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

