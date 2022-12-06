Fmr LLC Buys 15,489 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $71,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $213.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

