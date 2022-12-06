Fmr LLC Buys 26,041 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $64,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 77.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $154.52.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

