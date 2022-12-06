Fmr LLC Buys 27,457 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $63,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,182,000 after buying an additional 79,012 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.26.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

