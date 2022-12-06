Fmr LLC Buys 874,597 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,597 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $70,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,075 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 312,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

