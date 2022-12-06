Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,576,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,906 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Century Therapeutics worth $63,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $188,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

IPSC stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $604.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Century Therapeutics Profile

IPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

(Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.